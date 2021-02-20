Ohio State beats Illinois in five sets

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Volleyball looked to bounce back from a Friday loss to Ohio State, and take the second match of the weekend. They battled in a five-set match, but lost to Ohio State 3-2 (22-25, 25-16, 21-25, 18-25, 11-15).

Freshman Rainia Terry had a career day with 19 kills and 13 digs, for her secon-straight double-double. Megan Cooney also had a career-high with 12 digs, and 15 kills against the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Kennedy Collins had a career-best 10 kills, against the undefeated Buckeyes.

Redshirt-sophomore Diana Brown earned her fourth double-double of the season, with 26 assists and 13 digs. Libero Taylor Kuper also earned 20 digs, with three aces in the match. Also on the defensive side, Rylee Hinton earned a game-high five blocks.

The Illini will hit the road again for their next series, facing Michigan State on February 27th and 28th.