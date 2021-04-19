Offseason buzz building for Illini, officially add Plummer to the roster

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It may be the offseason, but there’s still plenty of buzz surrounding the Illinois Basketball program, who added four signees to the roster this week.

Along with Brandin Podziemski, RJ Melendez, and Florida transfer Omar Payne who signed on the first day of the signing period, the Illini officially added Alfonso Plummer. The Utah-transfer that committed over the weekend.

Welcome to the Illini Family, @AlfonsoPlummer9!



We are so excited to see you in the Orange and Blue! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/l3aUbFMAXM — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) April 19, 2021

“We are thrilled to welcome Alfonso Plummer, add one of the best shooters in the country to our lineup,” Underwood said. “He is a proven scorer at this level, as evidenced by the shooting numbers he put up every night against Pac-12 competition. Alfonso’s experience and high basketball IQ, combined with his explosive scoring ability, make him a great fit for our multi-guard offense.”

The Illini lost Kofi Cockburn to the NBA Draft, after he declared on Sunday, but the Illini return senior Trent Frazier who is coming back for his fifth season, bringing a veteran presence to the team.