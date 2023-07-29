(WCIA) — Ever since the pandemic there’s been a nationwide official shortage, causing problems for high schools and the IHSA.

Executive Director of the IHSA Craig Anderson says they’ve changed licenses to make it easier for people to officiate multiple sports. He also said on a positive note that they’re up one thousand officials from the year before, but even with that many more officials added, it’s still not even close to enough.

“We definitely need to see more growth,” Anderson said. “We know in some sports, well football is a perfect example, where games are having to be moved off Friday nights just because there aren’t officials available and that’s the trend that we would like to eliminate. So sport by sport and geographically, we are in a need and continue to be in a need.”

Anderson went on to say it is open to high schoolers starting as young as fifteen. People can head to the IHSA website to get training to get certification.