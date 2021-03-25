Off to best start since 2010, Illini softball set for home opener this weekend

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois softball is firing on all cylinders. The Illini (10-2) are off to their best start since 2010 and finally get the chance to play at home this weekend with Minnesota visiting Eichelberger Field for four games starting Friday night at 5 p.m.

“It’s amazing what we’ve been able to do and getting off the to the hot start that we’ve had,” Illinois head coach Tyra Perry said. “We’re looking to parlay that into a great season, not just a hot start.”

Illinois is finding success both in the circle and at the plate. The Illini are second in the nation with with a team ERA of 0.84 in 83 innings. They also have a Big Ten best team batting average hitting .300.

“Just the whole overall attitude of being so excited and so thankful for any opportunity that we have, has been really refreshing,” Perry added.

The Illini currently sit in second place in the Big Ten, just one game back of Northwestern. All teams are playing a league only, 44-game schedule with no conference tournament.