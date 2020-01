CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Ayo Dosunmu said he had unfinished business when he announced he was returning to Illinois for his sophomore season. Twenty games in, it's safe to say the Illini guard is doing what he set out to accomplish. Dosunmu is carrying Illinois the last month of the season, averaging 16.2 points per game this season, and has closed out several games late. That was on full display on Saturday, when the Chicago native hit the game-winning shot with .5 seconds left to beat the Wolverines.

"My game has evolved and I'm making the right play every time, whether that's scoring or making an assist or shooting," Dosunmu said. "I also like to show that I'm a three level scorer."