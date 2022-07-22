OAKWOOD (WCIA) — Oakwood native Katelyn Young is giving back to her hometown through the sport she loves. The Murray State forward is spending her summer working out for next season, while also helping coach girls basketball camps.

“It’s so nice,” Young said. “I mean, you always have to give back to your community. They’ve loved me forever, even down in Murray so I appreciate them. So I had to give back.”

The Oakwood native and Murray State junior is juggling summer workouts while inspiring the girls in her town to do whatever they set their mind to.

“I hope it gives them confidence,” Young said. “Seeing like me being able to get out there, just giving them confidence to put themselves out there and be good and see what they can do.”

They have a great role model to look up to. Young is the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, with one of the best seasons in Racers history. The 6’1″ forward averaged 20 points and 8 rebounds per game last season, while also leading the OVC in eight other categories. It all added up to her becoming the first Murray State women’s basketball player to earn AP All-American honors.

“I played a big role last year so I want to keep that and then I also want to help the younger girls like find their spot, give them some advice if they need any,” Young said.

While she’s ready to help her team next season, she’s also playing a big role in her community for the next generation of athletes.

“I just want to be there for them, any questions they have for me, I just want to be there,” Young said. “It’s fun. I enjoy having the little kids around. Just being able to hopefully put some love into basketball for them.”

Her family and fans will be able to catch more games as Murray States moves into the Missouri Valley Conference this year.