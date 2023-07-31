FAIRBURY (WCIA) — Oakwood’s Bobby Pierce is used to providing fireworks on the track.

“We race about 100 races this year. We wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.

And the Oakwood native is the name on everybody’s lips as the ‘Smooth Operator’ sits atop the point standings in the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series.

“We just stayed at it,” Pierce said about the season long chase to win the title. “Eventually we started knocking off some more wins, before we knew it we were the point leader. World of Outlaws is a really big deal, big pay check at the end of the year if we can get it done. Hopefully we’re there.”

With 18 states raced in already this year, coming back home for the Prairie Dirt Classic in Fairbury this past weekend is a nice break from the travel. It also allows Pierce and his team, including his Hall of Fame father, to race in front of a hometown crowd.

“Being an hour, 45 minutes down the road, all the fans have watched him grow up, watched me race, it’s pretty cool to talk to everybody,” Bobby’s father, Bob Pierce said.

And racing in central Illinois is always a nice reminder of Pierce’s roots.

“Charleston, I raced there a few times,” Bobby Pierce said. “Farmer City a lot of times. Fairbury of course. A lot of race tracks, and growing up in central Illinois and racing around there really is key, because you race on these little, tight bullrings, you gotta get up on the wheel and get the job done.”

With the immense success that’s come with the 26-year old’s short career, Pierce is also happy to represent Oakwood on the national stage.

“I know this isn’t NASCAR, but in the sport of Dirt Late Model racing, we’ve made it pretty good now,” Bobby Pierce said. “A lot of people I guess say we kinda helped put it on the map. They’ll be driving through Oakwood, they know I’m from Oakwood. They see the sign to get off for Oakwood, it’s a big deal.”

With a runner-up finish in Fairbury, Pierce extended his advantage in the standings to 68 points and earned a $57,000 payday as he looks for his first World of Outlaws championship this fall.