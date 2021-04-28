Oakwood grad Jon Davis wins Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week

WCIA — Oakwood grad Jon Davis is the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week after setting a personal best time of 3:39.85 in the 1,500-meters at the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays on Friday.

Davis’ time ranks first in the conference this season and third in Illinois program history in the event. He also ran the anchor lap in the 4×800 last weekend to overtake the lead and give the Illini a win in the race. This is the second career Big Ten Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week award for Davis, who is a four-time All-American. He won nine state championships in high school between track and cross country.