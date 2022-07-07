DANVILLE (WCIA) — From New York to Hawaii, the 2022 Danville Dans come from far and wide but one of the best and most influential players is right at home this summer in Danville Stadium.

“The best thing about it is playing in front of friends and family, you know at home,” Oakwood native Chase Vinson said.

Vinson is leading the Dans after spending two weeks at the end of last season with the team as an injury replacement. Coming up through Oakwood High School, Danville Post 210, and Danville Area Community College, the first baseman can practically call the historic stadium his second home.

“It’s awesome being the local kid,” Vinson added. “It’s nice that everyone knows you. It’s just nice to play in front of your hometown.”



“I think it brings a lot more excitement,” Dans head coach Eric Coleman said. “Obviously with Danville, the tradition of us and the reputation we have, anytime you can get a hometown player it’s pretty special.”

And his return to the Vermilion County diamond is more than just a homecoming. After a productive first season at Morehead State, Vinson has carried that success into the summer, leading the Dans through the first half in hits, RBI, and walks. Vinson will have the chance to bring another trophy to Danville, after the Dans locked up a playoff spot with the first half division title. It would be their first championship since 2003.

“That’d be pretty awesome,” Vinson said. “Like I said, it’s this group of guys, not the past. I think we’re focused on winning and getting better as a whole.”



“He’s having a great summer, he’s a great kid, and I’m happy he’s playing for us,” said Coleman.

With one year left of college ball at Morehead State, this could be it for Vinson’s Vermilion County baseball career, and he has every intention of it ending on the right note.