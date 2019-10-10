Oakwood football runs three generations deep for Harrison family

FITHIAN (WCIA) — The Harrison family bloodline runs deep in the Oakwood Football program.

“We’ve always felt really good about football and it’s always something that we kinda come together with,” Oakwood defensive coordinator Brett Harrison said. “So, it’s just a family tradition I guess.”

It’s a tradition three generations strong. Brett played for the Comets in the 80’s, along with his three brothers, following in their father’s footsteps. And Brett is still on the Comets sideline now, coaching his son, Rhett, and nephew Bryce.

“You learn not to mess up in practice when your uncle is running the defensive drills,” Bryce Harrison joked.



“He’s a lot more brutally honest with me, so it helps me out a lot,” Rhett Harrison said about his dad.

Seniors Rhett and Bryce anchor the team on both sides of the ball. Rhett is the starting quarterback, while Bryce leads the team in sacks as an outside linebacker. So far, they’ve been making the family name proud.

“It’s something to be proud of, these guys have been playing football since they were five, so watching Rhett throw a touchdown pass to Bryce was pretty cool,” Brett Harrison said.

It’s a memory that sticks out among several decades of football, but the Harrison-trio is still looking to accomplish a milestone this family hasn’t seen. Brett’s brother, Ty Harrison, saw the most successful record in program history, going 9-1 in 1983. This season, they’re hoping to top that.

“We want to get deep in the playoffs like they did,” Rhett Harrison said. “So that’d be fun to accomplish this year. It’s just really cool to carry it on.”

The Harrison legacy doesn’t end there. Come 2021, Bryce’s brother Alec will be the next to wear a comet uniform. But in the meantime, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin is the next team in the way of the Harrison’s postseason goals. The Comets and Blue Devils will face off with first place in the Vermilion Valley Conference on the line in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.