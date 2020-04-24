Oakley duo hoped for State Championship as sisters

WARRENSBURG (WCIA) — Heading into her final season of Track and Field, Brittney Oakley had big expectations.

“I wanted to break both the long and triple jump records at my school. I have the triple-jump but I just wanted to re-break it,” says Oakley.

Breaking her fifth school record would have been nice for the Warrensburg-Latham senior, but she was mostly looking forward to winning a State Title alongside her sister, Brooke.

“This year we were going to be in the 4×4 together,” says Oakley. “It was just a special thing because this would be my last year running with her.”

“If I was looking forward to anything for the rest of the year it would have been this,” says Brooke Oakley. “It was our last ‘hoorah’ and it would have been awesome.”

The Oakley’s placed in the Top-10 in the 4×400-meter relay last season, but with the IHSA cancelling the State Tournament, they won’t get another chance to make the podium together. Brittney already has 11 state medals though, and the ISU Track & Field signee feels lucky to have her sister to pass the baton to.

“It’s definitely bittersweet and everyone knows us at school as the Oakley Duo,” says Brittney. “I know she’ll succeed too”

“I really see all of her accomplishments, and she set the bar pretty high, and I have a lot to l’ve up to,” says Brooke. “But it’s great to have a role model.”

Brittney was hoping to improve her time in the 4×400-meter relay to prove herself for the ISU relay team. She is still set to compete in the triple jump and long jump with the Red Birds.