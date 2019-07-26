O-Line the anchor of Illini offense

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini open training camp one week from Friday. The offense took a huge leap forward in 2018 and with plenty of experience back, they plan to take another step this season.

Four of the five offensive line starters from last season return this year to try and improve on their numbers. The only starter not back in Nick Allegretti, who just started his first camp with the Kansas City Chiefs. They filled that hole with Alabama transfer Richie Petitbon.

The Illini ran for an average of 243 yards per game last season, that ranked them 12th in the entire country. This year, they want to be a more all-around offense, not just good on the ground.

“First off with me, Vederian, Doug, and KG, we all got a year older, a year stronger. We’ve all played for two years, one year, we know what it takes, and we all know we can dominate,” junior Alex Palczewski said. “Richie, he comes from a great program like Alabama and he always comes with a fire, and he always comes to work every single day.”

Camp opens next Friday at 10 a.m. on the Campus Rec Field on Florida Avenue.