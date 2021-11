CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Aaliyah Nye scored a game high 23 points to lead the Illinois women’s basketball team to a season opening 73-56 win over North Carolina Central on Tuesday morning at State Farm Center. Michigan State transfer Kendall Bostic added 14 points and a game high 17 rebounds, as the Illini pulled away in the second half to secure its first win of the season.

Illinois returns to the court Sunday afternoon hosting Miami (OH) for a 3 p.m. tip-off.