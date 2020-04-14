Nye excited for next step with Illini

WCIA — Aaliyah Nye is spending time with her future Illini teammates, even though they’re not together. The Illinois women’s basketball signee is joining in on a weekly Zoom call, as they are all spread out across the country due to COVID-19. The senior at East Lansing (MI) High School is excited to get to Champaign this summer.

“I’m kinda nervous because I’m not an outgoing person and it’s hard for me to make friends, but I know I’ll have my teammates there,” Nye said about the anticipation of starting college. “We’ve communicated with the coaches and the team, and we have Zoom chats every Wednesday. I’m excited to just learn and get better.”

Nye is one of several recruits in the Class of 2020. Head coach Nancy Fahey has to replace six players from last year’s team who are graduating, including leading scorer Petra Holešínská, who is planning to grad transfer.



“The incoming new players have already met the older players, and what’s really cool is when they’re talking themselves on their own,” Fahey said during a recent FaceTime call. “That as a coach you set the stage, but you know you’ve got a good team chemistry going is when players are leading players.”