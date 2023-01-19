TOLONO (WCIA) — Nick Nosler is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Unity wrestler broke the Rockets’ all-time wins record over the weekend after going 7-0 in the Illini Prairie Conference Duals, victorious for the 141st time in his career. Nosler still has a great chance to add to his total as well, with more than two weeks left in the regular season and all of the postseason for Nosler to add to his total.

“I’d say our team’s doing well,” Nosler said. “Obviously, we still have three more weeks to get better and they’ve helped me by being good practice partners, just being in the room and getting better honestly.”

Nosler is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//