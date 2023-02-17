CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Unity’s Nick Nosler is doing everything he can in his final attempt at a state championship to make up for an injury plagued end to his state finals last season.

“I want to redeem my state championship from last year cause I didn’t feel like I got the justice I deserved,” Nosler said. “I didn’t wrestle the way I wrestle, so I’m gonna dominate and wrestle the way I wrestle this year.”

Nosler moved on to Saturdays title match with a pin in tonight’s semifinal and he’s more than confident everything will be set right this time around.

“Confidence level is pretty high, because you know, I kinda just dominated that dude,” said Nosler. “He didn’t really do much. He almost had a throw on me, a little bit scary but I know how to keep good position. So confidence level’s high.”

Nosler isn’t the only one looking for his first state title after coming oh so close a season ago. Mahomet Seymour’s Mateo Casillas will go for the top step after only allowing a single point to his opponents here at State so far.

“I’m overcome with emotion right now, I’m just so happy,” Casillas said. “So thankful. I’m definitely high on confidence right now, but I gotta look over some film. See what I can improve on. Watch some film on the other guy, get to my offense and see what I can do.”

Other winners in the semifinals Friday night include St. Thomas More’s Brody Cuppernell (195), Oakwood’s Reef Pacot (145), Glenwood’s Drew Davis (113), Auburn’s Antony Ruzic (120) and Cole Edie (285) and PORTA’s Bryar Lane (182).

The grand march steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday before the state championship bouts start at 6 p.m.

All results from the semifinal matches:

1A 113

Semifinal – Tyson Waughtel (Carlyle) 49-1 won by tech fall over Clinton VerHeecke (Decatur (Lutheran)) 46-2 (TF-1.5 3:21 (17-1))

Semifinal – Keygan Jennings (Farmington) 35-1 won by fall over Andrew Alvarado (Woodstock (Marian)) 20-9 (Fall 2:18)

1A 120

Semifinal – Anthony Ruzic (Auburn) 50-2 won by decision over Saul Trejo (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 10-3 (Dec 6-3)

Semifinal – Ty Edwards (Yorkville (Christian)) 45-6 won by fall over Tony Keene (Harrisburg) 44-3 (Fall 2:47)

1A 132

Semifinal – Phoenix Blakely (Dakota) 41-1 won by tech fall over Dillon Hinton (Vandalia) 45-6 (TF-1.5 4:27 (19-4))

Semifinal – Vance Williams (Woodstock (Marian)) 41-7 won by decision over Holden Brazelton (St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)) 47-3 (Dec 7-0)

1A 138

Semifinal – Mason Tieffel (Benton) 51-2 won by fall over Owen Miller (Vandalia) 42-10 (Fall 2:29)

Semifinal – Carter Rude (Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)) 46-5 won by major decision over Dresden Grimm (Auburn) 37-3 (MD 10-2)

1A 145

Semifinal – Paul Ishikawa (Glasford (Illini Bluffs)) 50-0 won by decision over Blue Bishop (Herrin (H.S.)) 46-3 (Dec 4-2)

Semifinal – Reef Pacot (Fithian (Oakwood)) 47-2 won by decision over Aiden Livingston (Stillman Valley) 30-7 (Dec 6-2)

1A 160

Semifinal – Collin Altensey (Port Byron (Riverdale)) 53-1 won by tech fall over Will Fox (Shelbyville) 35-7 (TF-1.5 1:58 (15-0))

Semifinal – Dax Gentes (El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)) 51-1 won by decision over Max Astacio (Woodstock (Marian)) 41-9 (Dec 7-4)

1A 170

Semifinal – Joseph Norton (Canton) 50-1 won by major decision over Nick Deloach Jr. (Cahokia (H.S.)) 41-9 (MD 12-2)

Semifinal – Jackson Gillen (Yorkville (Christian)) 42-6 won by fall over Kyus Root (Tolono (Unity)) 47-7 (Fall 3:20)

1A 182

Semifinal – Griffin Luke (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 50-1 won by fall over Kyle Jones (Byron) 40-9 (Fall 3:38)

Semifinal – Bryar Lane (Petersburg (PORTA)) 51-3 won by decision over Braiden Young (Coal City) 40-2 (Dec 10-6)

1A 195

Semifinal – Nick Nosler (Tolono (Unity)) 51-2 won by fall over Joey Breneman (Coal City) 41-6 (Fall 4:17)

Semifinal – Brody Cuppernell (Champaign (St. Thomas More)) 42-5 won by decision over Chris Peura (Seneca) 46-8 (Dec 13-6)

1A 220

Semifinal – Noah Wenzel (Dakota) 41-3 won by decision over Kody Marschner (Braidwood (Reed-Custer)) 38-3 (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal – Gabriel Kaminski (LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy)) 30-0 won by fall over Jacob Bischoff (LeRoy) 42-9 (Fall 3:26)

1A 285

Semifinal – Isaiah Gonzalez (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 16-1 won by decision over Jason Dowell (Cahokia (H.S.)) 40-10 (Dec 2-0)

Semifinal – Cole Edie (Auburn) 47-2 won by fall over Gunnar Berg (Braidwood (Reed-Custer)) 40-6 (Fall 0:44)

2A 113

Semifinal – Drew Davis (Chatham (Glenwood)) 48-2 won by decision over Ben Dunne (Lombard (Montini)) 18-1 (Dec 8-1)

Semifinal – Nate Randle (Wauconda) 31-8 won by fall over Deven Casey (Aurora (A. Christian)) 38-8 (Fall 2:55)

2A 145

Semifinal – Kannon Webster (Washington) 49-0 won by fall over Aidan Blackburn (Mattoon) 40-7 (Fall 2:59)

Semifinal – Bryce Griffin (Bethalto (Civic Memorial)) 48-4 won by decision over Caleb Nobiling (Antioch) 36-9 (Dec 6-5)

2A 152

Semifinal – David Mayora (Lombard (Montini)) 47-2 won by major decision over Connor Cumbee (Joliet (Catholic Academy)) 30-17 (MD 8-0)

Semifinal – Taythan Silva (Aurora (A. Christian)) 38-7 won by tech fall over Collin Reif (Jacksonville (H.S.)) 47-6 (TF-1.5 5:20 (23-8))

2A 182

Semifinal – Nico Ronchetti (Joliet (Catholic Academy)) 32-16 won by decision over Brennan Houser (Mahomet (M.-Seymour)) 49-3 (Dec 7-6)

Semifinal – Matty Jens (Grayslake (Central)) 31-0 won by decision over Steven Marquez (Rock Island (H.S.)) 38-5 (Dec 7-4)

2A 195

Semifinal – Mateo Casillas (Mahomet (M.-Seymour)) 51-1 won by decision over Josh Hoffer (Washington) 32-19 (Dec 6-0)

Semifinal – Andrew Marquez (Rock Island (H.S.)) 41-5 won by decision over Gambino Perez (Chicago (Brother Rice)) 18-6 (Dec 5-1)

2A 220