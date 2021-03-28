Northwestern hits five home runs in series win over Illini

(WCIA) — Illinois Baseball dropped the rubber match against Northwestern on Sunday, finishing the weekend with an 12-5 loss.

The Wildcats scored four-straight home runs over two innings, to give them an 8-1 lead at the top of the third inning. Ryan Hampe tried to cut the deficit in the bottom of the inning, getting an RBI before the Wildcats got them out of the inning.

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗢𝗡𝗘'𝗦 𝗚𝗢𝗡𝗘!@11Andrewkim crushes one to right for his first career home run!



BOT 9 | Northwestern 12, #Illini 5 pic.twitter.com/zhzBqhexu9 — Illinois Baseball (@IlliniBaseball) March 28, 2021

Sophomores Branden Comia and Cam McDonald each had two-hit performances on Sunday, while Jacob Campbell had two RBIs and two hit. Comia finished the series 10-for-15 with three doubles, a home run, four RBIs and five runs scored. Freshman Andrew Kim also earned his first career home run in the ninth inning.

The Illini are now 7-8 on the season will stay in Champaign for a three-game series against Nebraska next weekend.