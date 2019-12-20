No in-state signees for Illinois Football

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The early signing period for college football ends on Friday December 20th, and the Illinois Football program has not yet signed an in-state recruit for the 2020 class.

Jadon Thompson is the only in-state commit, but he will not sign until February. The wide receiver from Naperville-Central high school is a 4-star prospect.

“A little disappointing that we weren’t able to sign many of our state guys, Illinois prospects that we went after,” says head coach Lovie Smith. “We offered about 19 athletes from our state. Eventually we’ll get to a position where we’ll be keeping more of our talent, more of our state talent here at the University of Illinois.”

In total, Illinois has signed 12 in the 2020 class during the early signing period. The class includes six players from Florida, three from St. Louis, one from California, one from Georgia, and one from North Carolina.

This is Lovie Smith’s fourth recruiting class, ranked as Illinois’ third highest rated recruiting class.