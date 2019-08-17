No Illini QB starter yet: “I still think we’ve got some good battles going on”

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois football team is two weeks thru training camp but offensive coordinator Rod Smith isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback yet, at least not publicly. Michigan grad transfer Brandon Peters is taking most of the first team reps at practice these days, competing against true freshman and Top 200 recruit Isaiah Williams, and redshirt freshmen Matthew Robinson and Coran Taylor.

“I want to have three guys that I feel comfortable that I can win with,” Smith said after the team’s 13th practice on Friday. “As long as have three guys it doesn’t really matter. It’s a matter of, ‘Ok I got a gut feeling that tells me to go this way or go with this guy.’ But, I still think we’ve got some good battles going on, and I want to see it play out and we’ll see how the guys continue to respond.”

The Illini will continue practicing ahead of the season opener against Akron on Aug. 31 but the workouts will be closed to the public and media.