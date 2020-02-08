No. 9 Maryland takes down No. 20 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a game high 20 points to lead No. 9 Maryland to a 75-66 win over No. 20 Illinois Friday night at State Farm Center.

The Illini (16-7, 8-4 B1G) got out to a great start, leading 31-17 with 8:35 to play in the first half but the Terrapins (19-4, 9-3) closed the opening 20 minutes on a 25-9 run to only trail by two at the break. It took Illinois eight minutes to score its first field goal in the second half and despite a late push, the Illini didn’t lead again after the 17 minute mark.

Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 16 points but it took him 17 shots to do it. Andres Feliz added 12 points but no other Illinois player was in double figures.