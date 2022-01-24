No. 6 Lincoln Land beats No. 16 Parkland 70-60

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 6 Lincoln Land women’s basketball was able to stave off a late comeback attempt from No. 16 Parkland, beating their Mid-West Athletic Conference rival 70-60.

The Loggers got out to a 12-0 start and never gave back the lead. St. Joseph-Ogden grad MacLayne Taylor helped Lincoln Land keep that lead and grew it to 16 by half. The Cobras closed the gap down the stretch but ran out of time. Shaelynn Bell led the way with 12 points.

Lincoln Land will host Danville on Wednesday while Parkland will welcome Lake Land.