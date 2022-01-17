No. 4 Purdue outlasts No. 17 Illinois in 2OT heavyweight battle

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In a classic heavyweight Big Ten battle, No. 4 Purdue outlasted No. 17 Illinois in double overtime, 96-88, handing the Illini their first conference loss of the season.
Andre Curbelo returned to the court for the first time in nearly two months and after missing 11 straight games. The sophomore point guard scored 20 points for the Illini, providing a spark off the bench. Alfonso Plummer led all scorers with 24 points, with Curbelo (20), Trent Frazier (16) and Kofi Cockburn (10) all in double-digits for the Illini.
Sasha Stefanovic led the Boilermakers with 22 points, with Zach Edey adding 20, Jaden Ivey pitching in 19, Trevion Williams scoring 14 and Eric Hunter Jr. contributing 11.
The Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 B1G) led by as many as 13 points in the first half before the Illini (13-4, 6-1) made a second half surge, led by Curbelo. He scored 14 of his 20 points in the final 20 minutes, including the final four points in regulation to send it to the extra session.
“We showed the entire country that we belong and in my opinion this motivates us even more because a loss stings,” Illinois sophomore Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk said. “In double overtime we were right there but we take what we have to and move forward.”