No. 4 Huskers sweep Illini at Huff Hall

(WCIA) — Illinois Volleyball continues their tough schedule, and it didn’t get any easier with No. 4 Nebraska in town. The Huskers defeated Illinois in three sets ( 25-23, 25-15, 25-22), sweeping the Illini on their home court. The Illini fall to 2-7 on the season, while the Huskers improve to 8-1.

Nebraska’s Lexie Sun was hard to stop with 17 kills, while Illinois freshman Raina Terry had an impressive day with 12 kills. Taylor Kuper led Illinois with 14 digs, also with two aces on the night. Diana Brown had 27 assists.

On Saturday, Illinois will play the Huskers again for the second game of the series at 6 p.m. at Huff Hall.