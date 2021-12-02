No. 25 Florida State downs Illini 67-58

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 25 Florida State came to the State Farm Center Thursday as part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, and while the Illini held tough, the Seminoles beat Illinois 67-58.

Illinois had it tied up at the end of one, and FSU was only up five at the half. Aaliyah Nye led the Illini in points with 17 on the night, followed by the Jada Peebles and De’Myla Brown with 12 and 11 respectively. Nancy Fahey’s squad had it within five points heading into before the Seminoles went on a 9-0 run to put the game away.

Illinois will stay at home to play Eastern Kentucky at 2 p.m. on Sunday.