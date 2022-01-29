No. 24 Illinois escapes Evanston with narrow 59-56 win over Northwestern

EVANSTON (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 22 points in his first game back from a concussion after missing the previous two, leading No. 24 Illinois to a 59-56 win over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Saturday afternoon. Both teams struggled offensively, shooting a combined 39 percent from the field for the game, but the Illini (15-5, 8-2 B1G) were able to escape from Evanston with a win, using an 8-0 run down the stretch to pull away.

Being sidelined for two games wasn't easy for Kofi Cockburn, especially since it was his first time missing a game for injury. But the support of his teammates got him through.



"Just not knowing how to handle it, it was really tough for me." pic.twitter.com/3baJI3lu2E — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 30, 2022

Just after the final media timeout, Illinois found itself down two and on upset alert but coming out of the break, the Illini showed their age with veterans Da’Monte Williams and Kofi Cockburn providing big buckets and even bigger stops.

Brad Underwood Postgame Press Conference at Northwestern https://t.co/tgUgRbVOPK — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) January 29, 2022

“It’s always good to have Kofi back,” Williams said. “He’s so dominant down there to where, if you want to try to double him we’ve got great shooters on our team and he finds them, finds us. It’s really just good being back playing with him.”





“I always expect Da’Monte in those situations,” added Cockburn. “He’s big time man. He’s bought into the culture, and he sacrifices a lot. I don’t think people realize it, what he does for this team.”

It's always cagey between Illinois and Northwestern. While the stats may not show it, the veteran play of Da'Monte Williams gave the Illini the edge.



"Da'Monte Williams doesn't look fancy on [the stat sheet]. All he did was nine rebounds, guard the other team's best player." pic.twitter.com/QbWZJuyXSv — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 30, 2022

The Wildcats were on an onslaught after going into halftime down by five. Pete Nance and Ty Berry made shot after shot, finishing with 21 and 8 points, respectively. On an off night for the Illini guards, freshmen RJ Melendez and Brandon Podziemski were needed to make a big impact off the bench. Melendez tied his season high with six points off the bench, Podziemski had five.

Freshmen RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski combined for 11 points and provided a spark off the bench for the Illini today. With a sputtering offense, Brad Underwood said he had a feeling it was time to put them in.



"We need them, let's see what they can bring." pic.twitter.com/19JsLTmg6J — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 30, 2022

“Two guys that haven’t played a lot, we needed them all,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “I love RJ’s defensive prowess, I love his length, his athleticism. And then Podz, we know is an elite shooter.”

And what did the gametime mean to Melendez?



"When we come in, we got to do the extra stuff." https://t.co/UHCM8hetnb pic.twitter.com/ZDhJzJNHR0 — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 30, 2022

And on an off night for Trent Frazier (6 points on 2-of-10 shooting), he still showed his defensive prowess, holding Boo Buie to just nine points, only the second time this season he’s scored less than ten.

“The way we play, all I can tell you is look at what the opponent’s field goal percentage against and their points per game against is,” Underwood said about Frazier’s defense. “He lives as the best defender I’ve ever coached. And I’ve had some good ones.”

Halfway through the Big Ten gauntlet, the Illini have at least a share of the conference lead with Wisconsin still to play Sunday. The second half won’t get any easier, as they lead it off with the Badgers coming to Champaign in a battle for first in the Big Ten on Wednesday.