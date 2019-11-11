No. 21 Arizona runs past Illinois

TUCSON, AZ. (WCIA) — Arizona used a 15-0 second half run to take control of the game and never looked back in a 90-69 win over Illinois Sunday night. It’s the first loss of the season for the Illini (2-1), who split their two game weekend trip to the desert. WCIA 3’s Craig Choate reports LIVE courtside with instant reaction from the McKale Center.
Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 15 points, with Trent Frazier (14) and Andres Feliz (13) combining to score 27 more, but no other players were in double figures. Arizona freshman Nico Mannion poured in a game high 23 points, with fellow first year Wildcat Josh Green adding 20.