No. 2 seed Danville ready for Big 12 tournament

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville football is the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Conference football tournament that kicks off this week. The Vikings will host seven seed Normal Community on Friday night at 7 p.m.

“We’re playing to win the Big 12 at this point, originally the plan was to go deeper into the playoffs but we’re giving what were giving, and we’re not going to complain about it, so the plan is to win Big 12,” Danville senior quarterback Eric Turner said.



“We’ve just tried to focus on us, and the job at hand, of each opponent, and we can’t control what happens to other teams,” Danville interim head coach Mitch Thomas said. “So right now after a couple games we’re focusing on ourselves and trying to get better.”

Centennial is the No. 5 seed and will host No. 4 Normal West Saturday at 1 p.m. Only the top eight teams in the league made the tournament, meaning Central didn’t qualify. The Maroons will still play a Week 4 game, taking on Peoria Manual Monday night. Urbana elected not to play football this spring.