No. 2 North Carolina downs Illinois soccer

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois soccer scored first off a Hope Breslin goal just three minutes into Thursday night’s match against No. 2 North Carolina but the Tar Heels took control from there, scoring five unanswered to hand Illinois its first loss of the season, 5-2.

The Illini (2-1) officially opened Demirjian Park with a grand opening ceremony. The $20 million facility hosted the team for several games in the shortened spring season but Thursday marked the new era of Illinois soccer starting, as the program celebrates it 25th season.