No. 2 North Carolina downs Illinois soccer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois soccer scored first off a Hope Breslin goal just three minutes into Thursday night’s match against No. 2 North Carolina but the Tar Heels took control from there, scoring five unanswered to hand Illinois its first loss of the season, 5-2.

The Illini (2-1) officially opened Demirjian Park with a grand opening ceremony. The $20 million facility hosted the team for several games in the shortened spring season but Thursday marked the new era of Illinois soccer starting, as the program celebrates it 25th season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story