No. 19 Ohio State rallies from 11 down to beat No. 23 Illinois

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu couldn’t be stopped at one point in the first half. The Illini sophomore scored 14 points in the first 20 minutes at No. 19 Ohio State Thursday night, including a 2:26 second stretch late when he put up nine straight. It added up to a 37-30 lead at halftime for No. 23 Illinois, who led by 11 at one point, but the Buckeyes used a 15-4 run in the second half to propel them to a 71-63 win at Value City Arena.

Dosunmu ended up scoring a game high 21 points, but had just seven in the second half. The Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8) consistently double teamed him down the stretch, forcing him to pass. Andres Feliz was the only other Illini (20-10, 12-7) in double figures, scoring a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.