NJCAA plans to proceed with 2020-2021 sports season

(WCIA) — The NJCAA is planning to bring sports back, starting with the fall sports season. On Friday they announced they will be allowing teams to start practicing on August 1, with competition starting as early as August 20th. That includes volleyball, Women’s Soccer, and Men’s Soccer.

The @NJCAA, in collaboration with the Board of Regents has released an official plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year as it relates to COVID-19.



In a news realase from Parkland College, athletic director Brendan McHale says “Please know that there could still be some institutional, M-WAC, and Region 24 decisions that could be made that could supersede the NJCAA guidelines. Currently, I am writing up protocols and procedures for how our sports seasons will exist starting with this coming fall semester and beyond.”

For the 2020-21 winter sports season, which includes men’s and women’s basketball, practice will be allowed to begin September 14th, and competitions will be allowed to start on October 16th.

All programs will be able to have 20 competition dates.