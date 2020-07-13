NJCAA announces most fall sports postponed to Spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCIA) — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced Monday they will be moving all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester.

A Monday press release from the NJCAA stated the postponed sports include football, men’s and women’s soccer, and court volleyball. However, their cross-country championships for all three NJCAA divisions and half marathon championships will keep their originally scheduled dates this fall, as well as Division III women’s tennis.

The decision was made following recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and an NJCAA Board of Regents vote on Monday.

Affected member colleges in the Central Illinois region include the following Divison II schools: Danville Area Community College, Heartland Community College in Normal, Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, and Parkland College in Champaign.

Mattoon’s Lake Land College is also a Division I member of the NJCAA.

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” said NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Christopher Parker. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place.

“As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”