Nine early enrollees set to jump start with Illini football including GCMS running back Aidan Laughery

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Aidan Laughery is taking advantage of an opportunity to get a jump start on playing at the next level. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior running back is enrolling early at Illinois, leaving high school behind to start college in less than a month. Laughery is one of nine players in the Class of 2022 for the Illini who are taking advantage of the chance to start workouts ahead of their future teammates.

“The advantage of coming in during this January enrollment is they have a slower acceleration into the football world,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “If they come in during camp, it’s like full speed fire hose full of information and you’re practicing and you’ve got games. When you come in during January you’ve got a spring break in eight weeks, you get a three week break six weeks after that and then you get another week before we start fall camp, it just breaks up the monotony of it that much better.”

Fellow running back Jordan Anderson will join Laughery as an early enrollee, along with Shawn Miller, Isaiah Adams, Eian Pugh and Owen Anderson offensively. On defense, Malachi Hood, Elijah Mc-Cantos and Jared Badie will be on campus early for the Illini on January 12.