NIL takes another step forward after D1 council recommends national interim policy

WCIA — The change almost seems inevitable at this point. The college sports landscape is on the verge of changing in a big way and the name, image and likeness movement took another step towards becoming a reality at a national level on Monday, with the D1 council recommending the D1 board adopt an NLI policy.

If adopted by the board, the temporary action would remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted. The policy provides the following guidance to member schools, student-athletes and their families:

College athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.

Student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.

College athletes can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.

Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.

On Wednesday, the board will review the Council’s recommendation and any additional information that comes to light. Governance committees in Divisions II and III are also expected to vote on the interim NIL policy by Wednesday. With the NIL interim policy, schools and conferences may choose to adopt their own policies.

In Illinois, lawmakers have passed an NLI bill through both chambers, it’s simply awaiting Gov. Pritzker’s signature, which is expected to happen soon. Several Illini athletes are already anticipating the change, ready to make money in the new marketplace.

July 1st I will also be on Cameo. I am excited to interact with Fans. I will be doing birthday wishes, surprises, etc. your choice🤟🏾 #Check out my Cameo profile: https://t.co/Tq1fWRLUsa — Trent Frazier (@trentfrazier) June 28, 2021

👀👀👀 few days away! Hit me up… pic.twitter.com/b7xkvklnq3 — Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) June 27, 2021

Illinois quarterback-turned-wide receiver Isaiah Williams says he’s been monitoring the changes and will keep an eye on his next step.

“I always try to put myself out in a good way so I just hope that carries on when that really does get passed so I’ve done little things that they’ve taught but besides that I’m just going to keep being myself,” Williams said.