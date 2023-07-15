CHICAGO (WCIA) — Preparations are already underway at Olympia Fields Country Club for the BMW Championship as the best PGA Tour golfers in the world will be in the south suburbs of Chicago in just a few weeks as the Race for the FedEx cup is on.

Only the top 50 players on the points list will make the cut and get the chance to tee it up here on the historic North Course that’s hosted everything from the US Open to the PGA Championship and now for the second time in three years, the BMW Championship, the penultimate event in the FedEx cup.

It would be a career highlight if former Illini Nick Hardy could make the field and he has a chance to do just that. After a Top 25 finish at the John Deere Classic over the weekend, the Chicagoland native currently sits 47th, just inside the number to make the field.

“It’s a super special feeling. I think just the excitement of getting to play hopefully in a month in front of Illini fans, friends and family, it would be an amazing experience,” Hardy said.

Hardy has some work to do to make sure he’s part of the BMW Championship field August 17-20th, in what would be another highlight for him in an outstanding year that’s included winning his first tournament on the PGA Tour back in April.

Built more than 100 years ago, Olympia Fields boasts itself as having the world’s largest clubhouse, and the iconic 80-foot clock tower behind me and oh yeah the course too, regarded one of the toughest in the state and Midwest.