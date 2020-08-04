New Vermilion Valley Conference unveiled

WCIA — The Vermilion Valley Conference is getting a new look and name for football. The VVC Football Alliance will debut with the start of the 2021-22 school year and will separate the league into two divisions. Here’s how the conference with the addition of several new teams shakes out:

Vermilion Valley Conference North: Seneca, Momence, Dwight, Clifton Central, Watseka, Iroquois West

Vermilion Valley Conference South: Hoopeston Area, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Westville, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork, Oakwood

Seneca, Momence, Dwight and Clifton Central will only play football in the VVC. The alliance will have a north and south champion, both will be automatic qualifiers to the IHSA playoffs. The league will operate as a “closed conference” with five games within the division, while the other four are crossover games with the other division.