New Roles: Cook, Miller lead St. Teresa into CIC first place showdown with Central A&M

DECATUR (WCIA) — It’s nearly impossible to replace Jacardia Wright. The current Kansas State running back is all over the IHSA record books but St. Teresa hasn’t missed a beat with sophomore Denim Cook in the backfield.

“He’s a different style runner than Jacardia,” St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey said. “But he runs hard and he’s hard to tackle and more of a fullback type running than Jacardia but with what we do he does a great job.”

Cook has rushed for 745 yards and eight touchdowns in just four games this season, he also has one receiving TD. Cook sat behind Wright last season, watching his every move and learning as much as he could.

“It was a lot,” Cook said. How can I put that into words? He was pretty quick. He was fast, fast with his feet and he had good moves. He was a great leader too.”

Cook isn’t the only new Bulldogs starter. When Jack Hogan went down with an ankle injury in March, junior Chord Miller was thrust into the starting quarterback role. He’s thrown for more than 500 yards and four scores, running for six more.

“Jack has helped me prepare for games, he’s helped me read defenses,” Miller said. “He’s helped me just stay confident, don’t break under pressure if times get bad.”

Ramsey said Hogan is getting closer and closer to returning to 100 percent. The senior quarterback has played sparingly in two games so far, throwing three passes. So what happens when both QBs are fully healthy?

“As far as that goes, we’ll just see when the time comes who best gives our team the best chance to win,” Ramsey said.

Both Hogan and Miller are capable wide receivers, and Miller said he’s willing to fill that role if Hogan returns under center. Regardless of which guy plays Friday night against Central A&M in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week, the Bulldogs will need to play their best ball against the Raiders. Both teams come in with undefeated records and whoever wins, will retain first place in the Central Illinois Conference.