WCIA — The St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball team is back in a regional title game but the Spartans’ road to get to this point has looked a whole lot different.

“We’re really young, we didn’t return any starters,” St. Joseph-Ogden head coach Drew Arteaga said about this year’s squad compared to last season. “It’s been a learning curve.”

That’s an understatement. The Spartans (15-15) only returned one player who saw action in the fourth-straight regional championship this time last year. Learning how to play together has been a work in progress for Arteaga and the Spartans, who still managed to earn a top sectional seed after starting the season 7-13.

“We used to play kinda as individuals, but now we’re passing to each other,” St. Joseph-Ogden junior guard Addisyn Martinie said. “We’re finding the shooters, we’re working inside and out.”



“There’s nothing that replace experience other than time and being in those situations,” Arteaga said. “We’ve been in several close games throughout the year, and our girls know how to respond to that now because we’ve been in those situations.”

But the squad found its footing towards the end of the season, winning seven of its last nine heading into the Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional. After beating the host Falcons on Monday night, the Spartans are just one win away from tying the school record for consecutive regional titles at five.

“We might be the underdogs, we don’t have a very good record, but if we play together I think we can go as far as we want to,” said Martinie.

“I think we played a really tough schedule, I think our schedule is as good as it gets,” added Arteaga. “I just really appreciate what they’ve done and the effort and intensity they’ve shown at practices and now they’re getting rewarded for it.”

St. Joseph-Ogden plays Hoopeston Area Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the GCMS Regional for the title.



