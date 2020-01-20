New leadership, same goals for Schlarman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Going for a three-peat won’t be easy for Schlarman, after losing four seniors, who are now all playing in college.

Replacing Notre Dame guard Anaya Peoples is the hardest part, the 5-star recruit has played in every game for the Irish.

“We are less talented now, and we have to work a lot harder, I’ll just say that,” new head coach OJ Harrison said. “We have a lot of development we have to focus on, and we really have to work that much harder to be successful.”

Harrison takes over for Keith Peoples. He’s molding a team of only nine girls, including four freshman. Senior guard Capria Brown is the only returning starter.

“I’m more of a leader now than I was last year, I didn’t really have to lead as much, because I had four really good players, so I have to take this role more seriously, and more in-depth than the teammates I have now,” Brown said.

“Not having those girls anymore, and not having that crutch when things break down, we had the other ones to pick her up, so it’s all about leadership and growth,” Harrison said.

The Dayton commit is leading the way for a hopeful postseason run, but they’ll have to do it in Class 2A. The ESPN Top 100 recruit is averaging 23 points per game this season. She wants to prove the Toppers still belong on top.

“Don’t doubt us just yet, because we’re coming right back, we did have a rough start, but every team does, every good team does, don’t overlook us cause we’re coming back,” Brown said.

But this season it’s not so much about talent as it is something else, “Right here….heart,” Harrison said.