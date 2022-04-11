CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — New Illinois women’s basketball Shauna Green has signed her first recruit to play for the Illini and it’s a familiar face to Green. Makira Cook is transferring to Illinois from Dayton after playing for Green the past two seasons. Cook earned All-Atlantic 10 honors with the Flyers, leading the team in scoring last season with 14.8 points per game. The 5-foot-6 guard was also second on the team in both assists (2.9) and steals (1.2).

“I chose Illinois because I believe that the program has infinite potential,” Cook said in a statement released by the school. “Overall, I just feel like it’s a good fit for me. I sensed the family feel and genuine care from the first second I got on campus and had a chance to meet the Illinois Family. I trust Coach Green and her staff, and I am ready for a new challenge as I continue my athletic and academic career.”

“I could not be happier than to have our first signee to our Illinois family be Makira Cook,” Green said in a statement. “Everything that she embodies is what our culture is about. She is an amazing player who can score at all three levels, she facilitates, and she defends with toughness. Makira understands our system and understands what it takes daily to become a champion. She will come in and make everyone better. We talk all the time in our program about trust, loyalty, the relentless pursuit of being elite, and being a great teammate, and Makira demonstrates all of these.”