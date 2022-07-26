CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois track and field and cross country has a new director. Athletic director Josh Whitman, announced two-time NCAA championship coach Petros Kyprianou will be taking on the role.

Kyprianou was head coach for 6 seasons at the University of Georgia, where he led the Bulldogs to a pair of NCAA titles, the first in school history, three runner up performances, and a total of 16 top-ten NCAA finishes. The future Illini coach was a three-time U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Coach of the Year.