New Illini offensive line coach: “I want the meanest, toughest, nastiest dudes on the field”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bart Miller spent the majority of his 25-plus minute introductory press conference with reporters on Tuesday talking about philosophy and what he brings to the table as the new Illinois offensive line coach. But everything he talked about boils down to one quote.

“I want the meanest, toughest, nastiest dudes on the field,” Miller said. “That’s what I’ve done at every place I’ve been, that’s how we fostered things at Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, Wyoming, you name it. I thing that’s the only way to play the game.”

Miller’s style comes in large part from his new and former boss, Bret Bielema. The Illini head coach and Miller are working together for the second time, after Bielema gave Miller his first full-time assistant coaching job at Wisconsin in 2012. He took over the offensive line in September that year, after Bielema made a change in coaches during the season. Miller, just a graduate assistant at the time, was thrown into the fire and held his own, as the Badgers ranked No. 13 in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 236 yards per game on the ground. Wisconsin won its third straight Big Ten Championship that season, defeating Nebraska 70-31 in the Big Ten Championship Game, and played in a third consecutive Rose Bowl.

“Bart was able to show early in his career how effective he is as a teacher and motivator of young men,” Bielema said in a statement. “As a young coach I hired him as an offensive line coach and he helped us capture our third consecutive Big Ten title. Bart has Midwest roots and will help us recruit and keep Illinois players at home wearing the Orange and Blue. We are very excited to have Bart join our Illini family.”

Miller has spent the past two seasons at Wyoming, promoted to offensive run game coordinator this fall, in addition to his duties as O-Line coach. Previous stops at Ohio (2018), Air Force (2017), Minnesota (2016), Florida Atlantic (2014-15) and New Mexico State (2013) have all led to reuniting with Bielema in Champaign.

“We want guys who want to win, who want to be great,” Miller said. “Losing is not okay. Those guys will know that. They need to win at everything they do: Winning in the classroom, winning off the field, winning on the field, the practice field. All those things help foster this culture that you’re a part of something greater than yourself and take an immense amount of pride in that and you’re going to work to make that better everyday. That’s what we do in our unit.”

Miller inherits an experienced group of offensive lineman. Alex Palczewski (40), Vederian Lowe (40), and Doug Kramer (37) have combined to start more than 100 games in their careers. All three guys are back, along with Blake Jeresaty, who missed this season with an injury, but is a former FCS All-American after transferring from Wofford. Combine those four with Verdis Brown, Jordyn Slaughter, Julian Pearl and Alex Pihlstrom, four guys who all started games this fall, and it’s a unit that should be able to succeed in 2021.