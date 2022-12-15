CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — One of the most decorated men’s gymnasts in Illinois history was named the permanent head coach of the program. Daniel Ribeiro’s position will run until the 2026-2027 season.

Ribeiro was named interim head coach this past summer after 11 years on the coaching staff. Through his 11 seasons at Illinois, Ribeiro helped the program produce seven national champions, 70 All-Americans, 18 Big Ten champions and two Big Ten gymnasts of the year. He also earned National Assistant Coach and Central Region Coach of the Year in 2012.

As a member of the Illini men’s gymnastics team, Ribeiro won two NCAA titles. Now, he says he’s ready to prove what he can do as head coach of the program.

“I’d always dreamed about or I always thought about, but in the day to day you just work,” Ribeiro said. “You just work, you grind, and when I became the interim coach you know it’s even more of that. It’s even more of that just intensity and pressure and then when you finally sit down and you realize they have that confidence in you, the team has confidence in you, the alumni has confidence in you, you can kind of just sit back and feel good.”