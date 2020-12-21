New Illini head coach Bret Bielema arrives in Champaign

(WCIA) — Bret Bielema landed in Champaign for the first time as an Illinois coach on Sunday morning. The WCIA 3 Sports team was there when the plane touched down, just 24 hours after Bielema was named the new face of the program.

It was a busy weekend for the new coach, who flew to Champaign after attending the Illinois-Penn State game on Saturday night. After arriving in Champaign, his next stop of the day was at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Center, where he got a tour of the facility, and meet with the team.

“It’s been a whirlwind. Going to that game last Sunday, I got out of the game and looked at my phone and it was blowing up with all kinds of messages and I knew something was going on,” says Bielema. I just started the week off and had contact with Josh and it’s been a whirlwind since then but couldn’t be more excited to get here today and get started.”

Bielema was New York Giants linebackers coach, and served as the head coach at both Wisconsin and Arkansas with a 97-58 record as a college head coach.

“I say this, men always thinks success defines you but I think you’re more defined by adversity. Obviously I had a lot of success here in this league, had some very good success at Arkansas as well but obviously some transition happened there as well and now I’m a prepared coach that’s seen some good things, seen some bad things and learned from life’s experiences and those scares are good and hopefully it’s going to make us even more prepared for this opportunity.”