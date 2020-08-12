New changes out for IHSA fall sports

(WCIA) — The IHSA has modified their protocols for fall sports this season. These are minor changes from their initial guidelines they put in place to move forward with high school sports.
Spectators are allowed at events, but they must wear a mask at all times, regardless if the event is held indoors or outdoors. In cross country, masks must be worn at all time for athletes and coaches. The only exception is when they are warming up, competing, or cooling down. In golf, masks must be worn at all times except when swinging, and hand sanitizer is recommended before and after each hole.