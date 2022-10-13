CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has a newly renovated training facility at Ubben Basketball Complex. The facility has a nutrition, training room, lounges and more.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has pushed for new training facilities for athletes. In the last few years, there’s been new indoor baseball and softball facilities as well as adding Demirjian Park and Atkins Golf Course. His newest project is a 14 million dollar practice facility for wrestling.

“I’m so excited every time we have a chance to move one of our programs forward with one of these facilities projects,” Josh Whitman said.

“We’re going to have all the nutrition needs that our guys have to have,” Illinois wrestling coach Mike Poeta said. “We’re going to have the meeting rooms, the lounges, the best training technology out there, it’s going to be everything we need all in one spot.”

We have the whole Ubben Basketball Complex tour on our website.