Nettles hoping to compete this season, sights set on more State medals

ARTHUR (WCIA) — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Kenli Nettles has been jumping hurdles and training in her backyard every day in the hopes her high school career isn’t over yet.

“I’ve been training since September actually, so I don’t want to let my hard work be wasted That keeps me motivated a lot,” says Nettles. “I talk to my coaches and my teammates a lot they also keep me motivated because they have the same drive as I do.”

The ALAH track and field athlete still has big goals for the season. Nettles wants to add five more medals to her collection of 10, but with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to escalate there is a possibility she won’t be able to.

“It’s definitely like a hard time, and everyone is going through it,” says Nettles. “But I’m embracing it because I need to stay positive through it all, and maybe it’s a good thing that the season got postponed a little bit and it’s just giving me a reason to work harder.”

Nettles is sharing her positivity with others. She posted one of her favorite memories on Twitter, knowing many could use a good laugh during this time.

going through some track memories from the past few years. had to bring this back into existence https://t.co/exFZnymAkP — Kenli Nettles (@kenli_nettles17) March 18, 2020

“It’s always been a good video of mine that keeps me positive, it’s one of those fails where I just laugh at myself,” says Nettles.

As a State Title winner in the 300m hurdles, 100m hurdles, and the high jump, she’s committed to run track at Iowa. Nettles finds confidence knowing she’s still left her mark on the program, setting five different school records for the high jump, 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 200m dash, and the triple jump.

“My dad always tells me ‘you’re leaving a legacy wherever you go’, and I’ve been motivating and encouraging people to wherever I go. It means a lot to me, because people are going to remember me, not only for my state titles, but the work I’ve put in with other people and how I’ve helped the track teams grow as well.”

Even if Nettles doesn’t get to end her career on the track as she hoped, she still leaves ALAH as the most decorated track and field athlete of all time.