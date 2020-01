MADISON, Wis. (WCIA) -- With the game on the line, Ayo Dosunmu wanted the ball. The Illinois sophomore guard scored five straight points late to give the Illini (11-5, 3-2 B1G) the lead for good in a 71-70 win at Wisconsin Wednesday night. The victory snaps a 15-game losing streak to the Badgers that dated back to 2011.

"I mean it was a great moment to get over that hump and the road kill," Dosunmu said.