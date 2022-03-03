NORMAL (WCIA) — Avery Fearday scored a team high 15 points, with Sydney Richards and Haylee Campbell both adding 12 for Neoga, but Brimfield beat the Indiana 60-44 in the Class 1A girls’ basketball state semifinals at Redbird Arena Thursday morning.

In its first appearance at state, Neoga took an early lead but trailed 17-14 after one. Brimfield then outscored Neoga 22-12 in the second quarter to take a lead they never gave back.

“Two teams in class 1A get to come out of the weekend with a win and we’re in that position,” Neoga head coach Kim Romack said. “We can still come out of our season finishing with a win and we’ll think about what we need to do from this game to improve for tonight, but at this point forward is as soon as we walk out of that locker room after we get dressed and we go back out to watch this next game, our focus is on tonight.”

Neoga will face Serena in the Class 1A third place game Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Redbird Arena.

“It’s crazy to think it’s almost over,” Fearday said. “I’m going to miss playing with these girls but I’m excited to see what they do next year and years coming on.”

“It couldn’t have ended in a better way,” Neoga senior guard Trista Moore said about the experience of playing in the Final Four. “We have dreamed of this moment since we were freshman and we’ve just always wanted to make it here and we did so it really doesn’t get much better than this.”