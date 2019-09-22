Nebraska offense explodes in win over Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois had every chance to win on Saturday. They had a 14 point lead in the second half multiple times. But the Illini allowed Nebraska to score 15 fourth quarter points on their way to the 42-38 win.

The Illini fall to 2-2 on the season thanks to tonight's loss at home against Nebraska 42-38. Watch the post game press conference with Lovie Smith here

