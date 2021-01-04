NCAA tournament will be played in Indiana, Illini rank No. 4 in NET rankings

(WCIA) — Illinois Basketball won’t have to go far for the NCAA tournament this year. The league officially announced on Monday that the entire 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament will be played in Indiana.
The tournament will be played at sites across the state including Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, Mackey Arena on Purdue’s campus, and Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
It’s good news for the Illini who are shaping up to have a high seed in the tournament, ranking No.4 in the first NET Rankings. The Illini have the highest ranking in the Big Ten, with Michigan (6), Iowa (7), and Wisconsin (11) all behind Illinois.
The Illini also jumped three spots in the AP Top-25 poll, climbing to No.12 after a 66-58 victory over Purdue on Saturday.